Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Announces New OVA After Season 2 Finale

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest has brought its second season to an end with the rest of the Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has announced that it will be returning with a new OVA special in the near future! The first season of the anime was such a success with fans (despite many of the issues those same fans had with its production) that it was no surprise to see the anime continuing with a new slate of episodes. The second season was produced in tandem with another production studio than seen in that first season, and it will soon be returning for more.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest might not have announced a return for a third season just yet, but they have revealed that the series will be returning for a new OVA episode. Scheduled for a release some time later this year, the new teaser trailer for the OVA teases that it will be involving more of Miledi and Oscar than seen in the second series run proper. It’s not much to go on for what to expect from the special episode, unfortunately, but you can check out the teaser trailer for the new OVA below:

https://twitter.com/ARIFURETA_info/status/1509546058401169413?s=20&t=3ZjpGCEgOySdoMlYbAKPPw

International release plans have yet to be made known just yet, so it’s unclear whether we’ll get to see this new OVA outside of Japan. Arifureta is one of the major Winter 2022 releases previously licensed by Funimation before folding into Crunchyroll, and as of this writing the second season is only available through Funimation. It’s unclear as to whether or not the newer episodes will be moving over any time soon, and that’s even less clear about what to expect from the future releases for these previous licenses.

If you wanted to check out the second season, you can currently still find Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest now streaming with Funimation. They describe the second season as such, “Transported to another world and left behind by his former friends, Hajime had to make his rise from literal rock bottom. It was in the labyrinth where he strengthened his weak magic and found several beautiful allies. Now after saving his classmates, he ventures for Erisen to escort Myu and her mother. He’ll fight and defeat anyone he has to in order to find a way home—including a god!”

What do you think? How did you like Arifureta’s second season? Will you be tuning into the new OVA? Are you hoping to see it return for Season 3 someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!