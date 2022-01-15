Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 Episode Order Surfaces Online

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest has seemingly revealed just how many episodes the second season will be sticking around for! The Winter 2022 anime schedule is now in full swing as many of the new anime debuts have premiered their first episodes, and one of the most anticipated in the entire new wave is the second season of Arifureta! The first season debuted to a pretty divisive response among fans online, but by the end of its debut season run back in 2019, fans were hoping to see a second season of the anime return with new episodes someday.

The second season of the anime has finally premiered as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule and has already introduced a tough new challenge Hajime and the others will need to face. As for how long this new season will apparently be sticking around, a listing for the series’ Blu-ray on its official website (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter) has noted that the second season will have 12 episodes for its TV run. The home video release will also apparently include an unaired 13th episode, though there’s currently no telling if that will make it outside of Japan:

https://twitter.com/AIR_News01/status/1481801497159503873?s=20

The 13th episode will apparently not air along with the rest of the second season, but will be 25 minutes in length. Unfortunately there are no details yet as to what this new episode will entail, but it will likely serve as an outside story that won’t impact the main canon of the series too much. You can expect that for the most part, it means that the second season will be wrapping its story within the 12 episodes as listed for the Blu-ray release. This is also unfortunately one episode less than the first season (which also had its own OVA specials).

But if you wanted to check out the first season along with the new episodes as they premiere, you can now find Arifureta – From Commonplace to World’s Strongest streaming with Funimation. The second season is officially described as such, “Transported to another world and left behind by his former friends, Hajime had to make his rise from literal rock bottom. It was in the labyrinth where he strengthened his weak magic and found several beautiful allies. Now after saving his classmates, he ventures for Erisen to escort Myu and her mother. He’ll fight and defeat anyone he has to in order to find a way home—including a god!”

What do you think? Will this be enough episodes for Arifureta’s second season? What did you think of the premiere episode? What are you hoping to see before Season 2 comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!