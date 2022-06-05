Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Teases New OVA With First Promo, Poster

✖

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest ended its second season earlier this year with the announcement that it would be returning for a new OVA special, and has finally debuted the first promo and poster giving fans an idea of what to expect from the special episode! The Winter 2022 anime schedule got the year off to an incredibly competitive start as there were many new series vying for fans' attention, but many fans were actually highly anticipating to see a returning series launch its second wave of episodes. Then with the end of the second season, there were already plans in place to continue with something new.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest ended its second season earlier this year with the tease of a new special episode, and the latest update for the series confirmed that the title for the new OVA is "The Illusionary Adventure and the Miraculous Encounter." Releasing in Japan on September 25th as a pack-in with Volume 13 of the light novel series, you can check out the special promo and poster for Arifureta's new OVA special below to get a brief glimpse as to what to expect:

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not fans outside of Japan will get to check out this new OVA for themselves, but it was revealed that Satoshi Hino will be joining the cast as Naiz Gruen for the new special. The story teases that Hajime further worries about the fact he'll be separated from Myu, and ends up losing touch with her during a dangerous new mission. But with no set international release date for the OVA just yet, there's plenty of time to catch up with the second season.

You can currently still find Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest's second season streaming with Funimation (as it has yet to move over to Crunchyroll). They describe the second season as such, "Transported to another world and left behind by his former friends, Hajime had to make his rise from literal rock bottom. It was in the labyrinth where he strengthened his weak magic and found several beautiful allies. Now after saving his classmates, he ventures for Erisen to escort Myu and her mother. He'll fight and defeat anyone he has to in order to find a way home—including a god!"

What do you think? How do you like the look of Arifureta's new OVA so far? What did you think of the second season overall? Are you hoping to see the anime return for a third season someday?