Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Release Window Revealed

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest is coming back for Season 3, and has finally set its release window ahead of its return later this year! Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest wrapped up the second season of the anime back in 2022, but it wasn't until the Fall of that year that it was confirmed to come back for a third season. It's been quite a while since that initial announcement, but thankfully the newest update for the next wave of episodes confirmed that it won't be too much longer before the anime returns with this third season.

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 was one of the franchises revealing new information during the Anime Japan 2024 convention weekend, and it was confirmed that the new season would be premiering some time later this Fall. The anime has yet to set a concrete release date for the new episodes, but to celebrate the Fall 2024 premiere, Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 has dropped its first real poster teasing an intense new arc to come. Check it out below:

What Is Arifureta?

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest will be returning for Season 3 some time this Fall, but it has yet to be revealed what potential returning staff or cast will be behind the new episodes. The anime's first two seasons were handled by a few different studios sharing production duties, so there are still some questions as to what fans can hope to see from the new season. If you wanted to catch up with the anime's first two seasons and OVA specials, you can now exclusively stream Arifureta with Crunchyroll.

They tease Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest as such, "Hajime Nagumo and his high school class are suddenly summoned to a fantastical land as heroes. But while most of his classmates have powerful stats and abilities, Hajime does not. Underappreciated and unprepared, he tumbles into the depths of a monster-infested dungeon where voracity and sacrifice are his only options. To thrive in this savage world, he'll have no choice but to welcome the abyss."

