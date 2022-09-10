Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 Announced

It is finally official, Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest is officially returning for a third season in the near future! The second season of the anime adaptation taking on Ryo Shirakome and Takayaki's original light novel series wrapped up its run earlier this Winter, and it was followed by a special new OVA episode taking place after the events of the series. With this new episode fans had been wondering whether or not that meant a new season could also potentially be in the works, and now those questions can be put to rest as the anime is indeed going to continue with a new full slate of episodes!

Celebrating the release of its newest OVA special episode in Japan, Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has officially announced it will be returning for a third season. There are very few details about what we can expect from the return at the moment, unfortunately, but it will be produced by Studio asread once more. To celebrate the new season, you can check out the very first poster released for the new episodes teasing the next intense situation coming Hajime's way below from the series' official Twitter account:

The first two seasons saw Studio asread working with either White Fox or Studio Mother for some secondary production help from the series, but it has yet to be revealed whether or not either of these studios will be returning for the third season. There is unfortunately no release window or date for the new season just yet, but if you wanted to check out the first two seasons of the series before the new episodes hit, you can find Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest now streaming with Crunchyroll.

The second season is teased as such, "Transported to another world and left behind by his former friends, Hajime had to make his rise from literal rock bottom. It was in the labyrinth where he strengthened his weak magic and found several beautiful allies. Now after saving his classmates, he ventures for Erisen to escort Myu and her mother. He'll fight and defeat anyone he has to in order to find a way home—including a god!"

