Ark: The Animated Series Soundtrack Releases Exclusive Track "The Will to Survive"

Ark: The Animated Series has shared an exclusive peek at the track "The Will to Survive" from its soundtrack.

Ark: The Animated Series is live, and the Paramount+ project has ushered in a number of fans. Now, it seems the team is ready to bring another special Ark release to life. Lakeshore Records brought on Gareth Coker to score Ark: The Animated Series, and now the original series soundtrack is about to be released.

As you can hear in the video above, the score for Ark: The Animated Series is nothing short of gorgeous. Filled with orchestral highs and dramatic reverb, Coker put plenty of love into his songs. On March 29th, Ark: The Animated Series,

Volume 1 – Original Series Soundtrack will be released, and you can find the album on iTunes now. The soundtrack features 60 tracks, and one of them should be immediately familiar to fans of the show.

Here at ComicBook, we're sharing an exclusive preview of the soundtrack's "The Will to Survive" from episode one. The epic piece was created by Coker to encapsulate the soundtrack as a whole, and it brings episode one to a dramatic close.

"'The Will to Survive' plays as the final cue of the first episode, and it represents the full gamut of the soundtrack, from the most intimate moments, to a rousing finale capped off with a snippet of the Ark franchise's main theme as Helena begins to understand the journey that awaits her, using fuel from her past to give her the determination she needs to push forward through everything she encounters in the series," the composer shared.

If you haven't checked out Ark: The Animated Series, season one is airing now on Paramount+. It features Hollywood A-listers like Russel Crowe, Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, David Tennant, Elliot Page, Vin Diesel, and more. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the synopsis of Ark: The Animated Series below:

"When 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker (Madeleine Madden) finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval island populated by prehistoric beasts, she must learn to survive with new allies from throughout time, while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world."

