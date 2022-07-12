Assassination Classroom Hypes 10th Anniversary with New Art

It's been ten years since the story of Koro-Sensei first hit the pages of Jump Comics via Assassination Classroom, with the unique anime franchise being created by mangaka Yusei Matsui. Now, with the major anniversary having arrived, new art has arrived of the class looking to murder their teacher, hinting at some big reveals to help in celebrating this big milestone. With the original series coming to an end in 2016, there have been no rumors of Assassination Classroom receiving a sequel series, though we've certainly seen some major anime comebacks in the past.

Koro-Sensei is a unique character within the medium of anime, not just because of his strange appearance, but because he is an alien that is seeking to have a class full of students do the impossible and murder him. Granting his student body unique weapons that would actually be able to end his life once and for all, but considering just how powerful the teacher is, it's a task that is easier said than done.

Twitter Outlet Ansatsu_K shared the new art to help celebrate ten years of Assassination Classroom, with Koro-Sensei pictured side-by-side with his students, who are attempting to murder their teacher while also seemingly learning plenty about themselves in the process:

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Assassination Classroom, Crunchyroll has an official description of the wild series that reads as such:

"Forget about homework and pop quizzes. The students of Class 3E have a far more important assignment: kill their teacher before the end of the year! A tentacled sensei that moves at Mach 20 is out to conquer the classroom after destroying seventy percent of the moon. In addition to reading, writing, and arithmetic, the murderous monster behind the lectern will teach his students everything he knows about the assassination game. Should some eager beaver prove to be a quick study in killing, he or she will save Earth from extinction – and collect a hefty reward."

What news do you think will be revealed as a part of Assassination Classroom's tenth-anniversary celebration? Do you think a sequel series could actually be in the works? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Koro-Sensei.