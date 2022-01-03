Toonami Adding Assassination Classroom Season 2 to Lineup Soon

Toonami is getting ready to expand its lineup once more with Assassination Classroom returning for Season 2! Yusei Matsui’s original manga series turned anime has been one of the more popular action comedy hits among fans, and opened itself to a whole new audience with the debut of its first season of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block last year. But when the first season came to an end, fans were a bit bummed to find that the second season of the anime was nowhere in sight. But soon that long wait for the new episodes will soon be over.

Fans might have noticed how Toonami’s block has been having some scheduling hiccups over the Fall and Winter months as many of their heavy hitting projects were coming to an end. This has left some spaces in the schedule, and it was surprisingly revealed during the last broadcast that Assassination Classroom will be joining the Toonami lineup beginning on Saturday, January 8th at 12:30AM EST. You can check out the new promo below for the new episodes as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/swimpedia/status/1477510247803756545?s=20

As for the remaining open slots in the schedule, it’s yet to be revealed what Toonami has planned just yet. Assassination Classroom can now be found streaming on Funimation and Hulu if you wanted to catch up before Season 2 hits Toonami, and the complete manga is now available from Viz Media. They describe the Yusei Matsui’s series as such, “Ever caught yourself screaming, I could just kill that teacher’ What would it take to justify such antisocial behavior and weeks of detention? Especially if he’s the best teacher you’ve ever had and determined to help you discover your hidden talents, raise your grades, and acquire opportunities you never dreamed possible?

How about blowing up the moon and threatening to do the same to Mother Earth—unless you take him out first?! Plus a reward of a cool 100 million from the Ministry of Defense! Okay, now that you’re committed… How are you going to pull this off? What does your pathetic class of misfits have in their arsenal to combat Teach’s alien technology, bizarre powers and…tentacles?!”

What do you think? Are you excited to see Assassination Classroom finally making its way back to Toonami for Season 2? What shows are you hoping to see on Toonami in 2022? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!