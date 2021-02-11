Toonami Exec Gives Update on Assassination Classroom Schedule

✖

Toonami is the go-to place for anime lovers to check out new shows on cable. Over the past few years, the program has teamed up with Crunchyroll to push out some hot content for fans, and the pair will be doing so once more shortly. After all, a new season of Food Wars is coming to Toonami, but that means saying farewell to Assassination Classroom. Just, not for too long.

It was announced this week that Toonami planned to usher in the third season of Food Wars at the end of February. The new schedule promised to air Food Wars closer to the start of Toonami's late-night run. This decision forced the block to remove Assassination Classroom from airing, but it will come back with season two at some point.

We do plan on bringing back the show for Season Two, for those who are wondering! hopefully sooner rather than later. For now, please enjoy more Food Wars! https://t.co/ybNh0juPie — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) February 10, 2021

This update came from Jason DeMarco, the SVP and creative director at Adult Swim. The executive hit up Twitter to assure fans about Assassination Classroom after news broke it was leaving to make room for Food Wars. The show will return at some point, and it will bring season two along with it.

"We do plan on bringing back the show for Season Two, for those who are wondering! hopefully sooner rather than later. For now, please enjoy more Food Wars," DeMarco wrote.

As you can imagine, fans of Assassination Classroom were pleased with the update. The show has been a hit with Toonami audiences since it was first shown on cable television. Now, fans are waiting for word on when season two will air, but they can at least check out Food Wars while they wait.

