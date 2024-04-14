Astro Royale, Shonen Jump's Newest Series, Is Now Live

At last, Shonen Jump has done it. The team at Shueisha just welcomed the magazine's latest issue, and it features a brand-new work by Ken Wakui. The creator of Tokyo Revengers just launched their latest manga, and Astro Royale is now available to read if you need a new series to binge.

The update, as you can see here, comes courtesy of the latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Astro Royale, which is also known as Negai no Astro, has launched its first chapter. Wakui's distinctive art style is impossible to overlook in this debut. Plus, it has a yankee flair that fans of Tokyo Revengers will not want to miss out on.

If you are not familiar with Astro Royale, the supernatural series puts a sci-fi spin on manga's tested yakuza trope. The series follows a powerful gang in the wake of its leader's death. With 12 adopted children vying for power, the late leader's only blood relative goes against the grain by choosing a successor. The decision leaves the gang in a tizzy, and the drama is only escalated as Tokyo is hit by a meteor shower. The event leaves the land's survivors with all-new powers including members of the yakuza gang. And as Japan reckons with the devastating meteor hit, the yakuza finds itself at war with itself.

If you want to know more about Astro Royale, the series has just started, so now is the time to check it out. You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details. And of course, you can get a feeling for Wakui's vision by checking out Tokyo Revengers as the hit Kodansha series wrapped a few years back.

"The new series from Ken Wakui, the creator of Shinjuku Swan and Tokyo Revengers! As the battle to decide the next leader of the Yotsurugi gang that runs Asakusa is heating up, a meteorite strike suddenly awakens superpowers in the people of Japan. How will Hibaru Yotsurugi, the son of the previous gang leader, come out of this?!"

What do you think about this latest Shonen Jump series? What do you think of Wakui's new story? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!