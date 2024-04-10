Kagurabachi Levels Up Chihiro With a New Weapon

Kagurabachi has reached a turning point in the Rakuzaichi arc, and the manga's newest chapter revealed what Chihiro Rokuhira can do with another Enchanted Blade! Chihiro has been on the hunt for the next Enchanted Blade, and it's brought him to the Rakuzaichi Auction. But after figuring out that the head of the Sazanami family has control over a subspace that would make it impossible to break into before the auction takes place, Chihiro has been left with zero option but to just charge his way through when the most guards would be in the area. But he also had an interesting issue with this.

Kagurabachi's previous chapters saw Chihiro willingly give up Enten in order to save Hakuri from the rest of his family, Chihiro now has to poise this attack without his main weapon in tow. But it's revealed that part of his strategy in order to break his way through is to use the remains of the Cloud Gouger left over from his fight with Sojo. And as it turns out, he's just as skilled with this newest blade as he is with his Enten despite how limited of use it is.

Kagurabachi Chapter 28: Chihiro Uses Enten

Kagurabachi Chapter 28 sees Chihiro successfully figure out the main trick behind the Sazanami Clan's subspace and it means that he now knows where to break through. Chihiro knows that the Cloud Gouger won't be good for many more uses, but decides to use the final bits of its power in order to break his way into the auction. Throwing the weapon to the side in order to draw enemies to its glowing electric power, Chihiro now finds himself in the midst of a massive battle.

It's still yet to be revealed if Chihiro can activate Enten once he regains control of it, or whether or not his previously giving it up means he can no longer use its power. But it's interesting to see the Enchanted Blades used in such a way despite the concrete rules that fans might have seen with them in the past.

How do you feel about Chihiro using a different Enchanted Blade in the newest chapter?