Vinland Saga's Creator Hints at Series Finale

Vinland Saga's second anime season took the world by storm in 2023. Presenting a main character who was struggling to find a world of peace in a landscape where violence is rewarded, creator Makoto Yukimura has stated in the past the series' ending was in the back of his mind. Now, the mangaka responsible for creating this viking story has given a new update on the upcoming series finale, giving Vinland Saga fans an idea of how much time readers have with the manga left.

Last year, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with series creator Makoto Yukimura about Vinland Saga's second season, the manga, and a message to anime fans in North America, "First of all, I want to say thank you for watching the Vinland Saga anime. It makes me so happy it has reached beyond my manga to be accepted by more fans, by those beyond my own effort. It is really amazing to see my story become an anime and be enjoyed by so many. To those in America, I'd like you to read my manga and answer a question – a question without any answer. I've spent so much time thinking about love and war and the meaning of humanity. So please think about this with me."

Vinland Saga's Ending is Nigh

In a new update to fans, Yukimura confirmed that the series finale of Vinland Saga "isn't that far away". While the mangaka didn't reveal which chapter will act as the final of the manga, the viking manga will be joining the likes of My Hero Academia, One Piece, and Jujutsu Kaisen as a series whose grand finale is on the horizon.

This series finale tease might not mean that Vinland Saga's universe will never return. In the same interview in 2023, we were able to talk with Makoto about a potential spin-off to Thorfinn's main story that would examine the viking protagonist's time in Istanbul, "A lot of people want me to write a story about when the group went to Istanbul. In a story, Thorfinn and other characters speak a lot about going to Istanbul, and then the manga cuts to them coming back from it. They are maybe slightly disappointed I spoke so much about it without explanation, so I feel obligated to explore the story."

