My Adventures With Superman Goes Full Anime in New Clip

My Adventures with Superman will be coming to Adult Swim later this week with a new anime inspired take on the famous DC Comics superhero, and the newest sneak peek clip from the newest take on the hero has gone full anime! My Adventures with Superman is a joint production between Warner Bros. Animation and DC Comics that showcases a much younger version of Clark Kent during his early days of working at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane and Jimmy Olson while trying to manage his life as a superhero. This new series will be taking it all to the next level with cool anime influences as well.

As My Adventures with Superman prepares for its premiere with Adult Swim later this week, DC has released a special new sneak peek clip at the upcoming new anime series that showcases an important moment from Clark's past. Revealing how Ma and Pa Kent first showed Clark his alien origins before it all goes awry when he "meets" his birth father for the first time, you can check out this sneak peek at the upcoming My Adventures with Superman's new anime premiere below:

How to Watch My Adventures With Superman

My Adventures with Superman premieres with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, July 6 at midnight with Adult Swim, and will be streaming with Max the next day. One new episode of the series will be airing each Thursday, followed by new episodes releasing Fridays on Max with encore showings airing on Fridays at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim and Saturdays at midnight on Toonami. Starring Jack Quaid as Clark Kent, Alice Lee as Lois Lane, and Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen, Adult Swim teases My Adventures with Superman as such:

"My Adventures with Superman is a serialized coming-of-age story catching up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. The story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity! Our trio share adventures, take down bad guys, stumble over secrets, and discover what it means to be heroes in their own right."

