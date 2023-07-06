Yes, Junji Ito's Uzumaki Anime Is Still In the Works

Originally announced in 2019, Junji Ito's Uzumaki anime adaptation has traveled a complicated run on its way to airing on Adult Swim. Delayed initially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Production I.G. and the creators responsible for the upcoming anime have yet to confirm when the series will be released. Luckily, at this year's Anime Expo, the series' producers have offered fans an update that not only is Uzumaki still in the works, but new updates might be arriving sooner than anime fans think.

Following the initial delays, Uzumaki was initially set to arrive in October of last year, but was indefinitely delayed once again. While there have been a number of anime series that have attempted to bring Ito's work to the small screen, such as Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre and The Junji Ito Collection, the footage revealed for Uzumaki blew fans' minds. Presented in black and white and harboring a style that looks closest to Ito's original style than any other anime series, horror fans are hyped to see if the four-episode series will do its source material justice.

Uzumaki Update

At this year's Anime Expo, during the Production I.G. panel, the president of the studio, Maki Terashima-Furuta confirmed that Uzumaki was still in production. Terashima-Furuta also spilled the beans that Uzumaki might have new footage and updates to share at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. With Junji Ito himself set to appear at the upcoming convention, it would definitely make for a good time to reveal new details about the cursed anime.

Regarding Uzumaki, please share this post widely and do not believe anything other than what I or @Clarknova1 say. The project is definitely happening!

「うずまき」アニメは目下制作中でづので、現時点では私とJason以外の情報は一切信じないようにお願いします。@UzumakiAnime1 pic.twitter.com/9nv0V1WxGo — ❄️Maki Terashima-Furuta🍭寺島真樹子❄️ (@MakiTerashima) July 3, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Uzumaki, one of Junji Ito's most well-known creepy stories, here's how Viz Media describes the original manga series, "Korouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: Uzumaki, the spiral, the hypnotic secret shape of the world. Fall into a whirlpool of terror."

Have you continued to wait for Uzumaki's anime adaptation? Do you think it will be the greatest Junji Ito anime adaptation to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.