Attack On Titan: Where Does the Ending Leave Its Main Heroes?

Attack On Titan has reached its final chapter of the manga, and it closes the door on pretty much every arc for all of the series' main characters. The final arc of Attack On Titan saw Erin Jaeger go through a major transformation - literally and figuratively - in order to become the dreaded Founding Titan. Erin unleashed the Colossal Titan rampage known as The Rumbling to wipe out humanity, forcing his comrades-in-arms (and his former enemies) to all join forces in an effort to save the world. Attack On Titan Chapter 138 seemed to end with a decisive climax to the core story of Erin Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman - so where does chapter 139 leave things? Here is where Attack On Titan's Ending leaves all of its main characters. Obviously, Major Spoilers for the final manga chapter 139 follow!

Erin Jaeger (Photo: MAPPA) Eren Jaeger dies after Mikasa severs his head from inside the mouth of the Founding Titan. However, the final chapter of Attack On Titan reveals that Eren "visited" Mikasa and Armin earlier, during their boat trip to catch up to Eren and The Rumbling. We saw Mikasa's vision in Chapter 138 - but the final chapter meeting between Eren and Armin reveals that Eren is not the hardened villain he pretended to be. As it turns out, Eren carried out The Rumbling in order to force his friends and foes to band together and save humanity. He hoped it would make Paradis Island's "Devils" into heroes, and show how humans working together can stop annihilation. However, in a vulnerable moment in his vision with Armin, Eren breaks down to that same boy we saw at the start of the series, admitting he really wants to live and be with friends and have a loving relationship with Mikasa. In the end, the world doesn't change nearly as much as Eren thought it would (humanity is still in conflict), and the character's arc will likely be debated by fans for years to come.

Mikasa Ackerman (Photo: MAPPA) Mikasa Ackerman ends up heartbroken, after delivering the killing stroke to Eren Jaeger in his Founding Titan form. After the battle, Mikasa keeps Eren's severed head, eventually burying it under the tree she, Eren, and Armin used to race to as kids. Mikasa lays down her blades and spends her days sadly sitting in the quiet by Eren's grave, and the series ends with that symbolic seagull pulling on Mikasa's scarf, and her thanking Eren for giving it to her.

Armin Arlert (Photo: MAPPA) Armin is freed from the Colossal Titan when all the titan race is wiped out along with the Founding Titan, reverting all Subjects of Ymir back to human form. Armin uses his new lease on life to become a global diplomat, starting from the moment that he steps between the Marlyeans and Eldians, who still have conflict as soon as the threat of The Rumbling is done. In the end, Armin gets to be the man of peace he always wanted to, and see the world beyond the walls. He thanks Eren for being his friend and making the sacrifice that allowed Armin to truly be free. Three years after "The Battle of Heaven and Earth" Armin leads the rest of his Survey Corps/Marley's Warriors comrades on a new mission: peace ambassadors between Paradis Island and the outside world.

Levi Ackerman Captain Levi Ackerman survives the final battle with the Founding Titan - but taking on Eren and his army of Titans left Levi's body scarred and broken. While lying on the battlefield after Eren's defeat, Levi has a vision of his fellow Survey Corps soldiers that died to end the titan threat (Erwin, Hange, and all the rest); the fallen soldiers salute Levi, who salutes them back, saying this victory is the result of their devoted hearts. Levi is last seen scarred and wheelchair-bound. He joins the coalition of Paradis Island and Marley Warriors (Armin, Jean, Connie, Annie, Gabi, Falco) for the peace ambassador voyage back to Paradis Island. prevnext

Connie & Jean (Photo: MAPPA) Connie and Jean end up being the two Survey Corps soldiers from the main supporting cast that actually live through the war. Both were transformed into Pure Titans by the Founding Titan - and both are turned back into humans when the Founding Titan dies. In the end, Connie and Jean join Armin's diplomat team to spread the word of peace across the world.

Reiner Braun & Annie Leonhart Both Reiner Braun and Annie Leonhart are freed from their Titan forms after Eren's death. Both of these pivotal Marley Warriors get their wish: to return home and be reunited with their respective families, in the light of honor and service. Reiner is shocked to learn his mom has leanred to value him over his Armored Titan destiny; Annie finally gets to honor her promise to her dad, to return. prevnext

Gabi & Falco (Photo: MAPPA) The young would-be heroes of Marley's Warrior Unit survive the The Battle of Heaven and Earth and are freed from their Titan forms. Three years later Gabi and Falco are more grown (and seemingly together) as they join Armin's ambassador mission to go back to Paradis Island and foster peace.

Pieck Finger (Photo: MAPPA) Pieck Finger is freed from her Titan form along with all the other Subjects of Ymir. In the aftermath of the battle, she (jokingly?) admits that she would've like to share a vision with Eren to talk with him as well. Three years later, Pieck joins Armin's ambassador group at Fort Salta and sets sail back to Paradis Island on a diplomatic peace mission.