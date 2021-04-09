Attack On Titan Fans Are Speechless About the Manga's Final Chapter

Attack On Titan's anime is set to wrap its story next year in 2022, but the final chapter has landed in the past few hours for the manga created by Hajime Isayama, and fans are sharing their feelings, good and bad, on social media as the Scout Regiment takes their final bow. Fans of the dark anime series are definitely divided thanks to the last events taking place in the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley, which has spun into levels of insanity that had not been seen in the series to date.

Without going into spoiler territory for the ending, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa find themselves in very different places from where the series began, and the war that has torn apart their lives has made them vastly different characters when all is said and done. While many fans might not like how the journey has come to an end, there are definitely moments in Chapter 139 of the manga that will pull on the heartstrings of many fans that have been following the series since the beginning.

What did you think of the final chapter of Attack On Titan? What would you have changed about the last story of the Scout Regiment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.