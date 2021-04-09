Attack On Titan Fans Are Speechless About the Manga's Final Chapter
Attack On Titan's anime is set to wrap its story next year in 2022, but the final chapter has landed in the past few hours for the manga created by Hajime Isayama, and fans are sharing their feelings, good and bad, on social media as the Scout Regiment takes their final bow. Fans of the dark anime series are definitely divided thanks to the last events taking place in the war between the Eldians and the nation of Marley, which has spun into levels of insanity that had not been seen in the series to date.
Without going into spoiler territory for the ending, Eren, Armin, and Mikasa find themselves in very different places from where the series began, and the war that has torn apart their lives has made them vastly different characters when all is said and done. While many fans might not like how the journey has come to an end, there are definitely moments in Chapter 139 of the manga that will pull on the heartstrings of many fans that have been following the series since the beginning.
What did you think of the final chapter of Attack On Titan? What would you have changed about the last story of the Scout Regiment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.
Promises Kept
#aot139spoiler #eremika #aot #AttackOnTitan #SNK— fü yà 🌻 (@fuyarachii) April 8, 2021
he kept his promise.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9eEEy7s0Gg
Levi For The Win
"Manga can´t hurt you"
The Manga: #AttackOnTitan #aot139spoilers pic.twitter.com/g9IwXFKZwF— Saajid/Kirine | Thank you Isayama (@s_kirine) April 9, 2021
Big Ups To Hajime Isayama
the stars of AOT (and this fanartist) is saying #ThankYouHajimeIsayama ! i've never felt more attached to a group of fictional characters other than them from this masterpiece.#AttackOnTitan #新劇の巨人 #AttackonTitanFinalSeason #ErenJaeger pic.twitter.com/dpTPv9dMAX— farsky🐺semi-hiatus (@ronuraven) April 9, 2021
Was Eren The Seagull?
AOT will have a spin off (scream in TATAKAE)
"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Bird"#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/LNmaxSCOpH— Roberto Villamil (@rawbeertwo) April 9, 2021
Time Is A Flat Circle
attack on titan fans are so weak, just show them this and they start crying #AttackOnTitan #aot139spoilers pic.twitter.com/C1KXzIBPWo— N (ꈍᴗꈍ) (@levisho3) April 9, 2021
Ways To Cope Must Be Found
#AttackOnTitan— Armin the moomin (@CampanulaMidori) April 9, 2021
My new way to cope with chapter 138: pic.twitter.com/PwJP6ewkdx
Will Annie And Armin End Up Together?
how’s it started vs. how’s it going 🥺#AttackOnTitan139 #AttackOnTitan #aruani #ThankYouHajimeIsayama #aot139spoiler pic.twitter.com/9MaPitwoo3— lyra 🦋 (@watermellownpie) April 8, 2021
It's Hard To Say Goodbye
Towards a new tomorrow (AOT 139 Coloring)
im not ready to say goodbye tbh, every read through i cry a little harder XD#AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin139 #SNK139 pic.twitter.com/QSKG9Rlnk6— Vihu (@Vihurah) April 9, 2021
End Of An Era
An ending of an era— hisoka morrow (@hisoka_morowhxh) April 8, 2021
My greatest anime
Really really thank you isayama#ThankYouIsayama#ThankYouHajimeIsayama#AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/54jY0gDgUM
How Far We've Come
Reading AOT Chapter 1— Popculturemk (@popculturemk) April 9, 2021
Reading AOT Chapter 139#AttackOnTitan #AttackOnTitan139 pic.twitter.com/AsxJCyKD4G