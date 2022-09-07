Attack on Titan Alcohol Is Now Available Stateside

Attack on Titan will return for its final episodes in 2023, bringing to a close the Scout Regiment's journey as they attempt to stop their former friend, Eren, from eradicating those who don't reside within Paradis island. While Studio MAPPA has been tight-lipped as to the exact release date, anime fans are waiting with bated breath for the news. Now, the black anime franchise has made an alcohol line modeled after Attack on Titan available to fans in the West.

If any anime character needs a drink, it's a good argument that the members of the Survey Corps should be the first on the list. In the finale for the second part of Attack on Titan's finale season, anime viewers had the opportunity to witness a past story in which Eren and his friends explored the nation of Marley for the first time, encountering refugees who welcomed them with open arms. Of course, Jaeger himself wasn't able to be as happy as his cohorts, realizing the dramatic steps that he felt he would need to take in the future. While we were given a brief moment of levity here, the peace was quickly shattered as we zoomed back to the present and witnessed Eren using his new status as the Founding Titan to lead an army of Colossal Titans against the world.

The line of Attack on Titan Sake can be purchased in North America on the website Takasan, for around $275 USD, including bottles that pay homage to Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackermann, Captain Levi, and the horrifying Titan that had chowed down on Eren's mother in the premiere episode:

(Photo: Takasan)

Attack on Titan is far from the only anime franchise to receive its own line of alcohol, with the likes of Chainsaw Man, Inuyasha, and Baki The Grappler being just a few examples of the wild crossovers that have taken place in the past. Earlier this year, Tokyo Revengers was a part of a campaign in Japan to help in spreading the word that the drinking age was changing from 20 to 18.

Will you be picking up this Attack on Titan Sake? What other anime franchises should get their own alcohol line? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.