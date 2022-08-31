Attack on Titan Star Details How the Anime Turned Their Life Upside Down

Since Attack on Titan first aired in April 2013, the anime franchise has taken the world by storm by presenting a bleak world that is filled with choices that are never cut and dry. Having spent nearly a decade as Eren Jaeger, the former hero who is now the biggest threat to the world outside of Paradis, voice actor Yuki Kaji recently took the opportunity to reflect on his role while also breaking down the many things he learned from both the Attack Titan and the series created by Hajime Isayama.

Eren Jaeger has gone through some serious changes in this fourth and final season, spending his time creating a band of loyalists known as the Jaegerists while fighting against both his friends and enemies in an effort to create the world he desires. With the third part of this final season arriving next year, Eren will be front and center in the proceedings though it definitely won't be a happy reunion when he comes face to face with his former friends.

The Japanese voice actor behind Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to explore not only how the dark anime franchise changed his life, but went into detail over the lessons he learned voicing the former hero turned villain in Attack on Titan's final season:

"It's going to be ten years since that start of the anime's broadcast very soon. Now I feel that my meeting with it was fate. Without Attack on Titan, without Eren... I wouldn't be where I am today and I can say so. This work has taught me so much: to live. What does it mean to fight? What is justice? What is evil? Although I live in a non-fiction world, this story approaches the depths of the psyche with a rawness that goes beyond even the fiction. What is real and what is fiction? We must use our own brains and hearts to discern this."

On top of these thoughts, Kaji also stated that he is "still learning" from the series and has grown an amazingly strong connection with the man now wielding the power of the Founding Titan:

"I'm still learning from Attack on Titan and I'm sure I will never stop learning from it for the rest of my life. Anyway, I will fight alongside Eren until the anime is completed. I will stake my life and I will play Eren with all my heart and soul."

Via Attack on Fans