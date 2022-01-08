Tokyo Revengers Creates Official Japanese Government “Drinking Age Campaign”

Tokyo Revengers was one of the biggest anime series of 2021, introducing fans to a time-travel story that sees a young aimless man attempting to save the life of his ex-girlfriend by undoing the creation of a deadly mob. Based on its popularity, the Japanese government has employed the universe of Takemichi Hanagaki to help in pushing a new initiative that is set to change the “Coming of Age” for citizens from the age of 20 to 18.

The current campaign has Tokyo Revengers releasing a new video that uses its many characters to help in explaining the parameters of the upcoming changes in Japan, with the anime series being a worthy one to share this message considering that most of the heroes and villains of the property are considered “delinquents,” Aside from informing Japanese youngsters of the changes, the video also makes recommendations of things that the younger generation needs to take into account and be wary of when it comes to the responsibilities that they’ll have access to at a younger age beginning this April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tokyo Revengers and the Japanese government released the new video earlier this year, with the anime characters taking the opportunity to break down the major change to the next generation of citizens while using footage from the first season of the anime series that has gained quite the following:

A government representative of Japan gave a brief statement regarding the campaign that uses Tokyo Revengers to keep citizens up to date:

“We want people to be aware of the fact that they will become adults and to actively participate in society,”

While Tokyo Revengers has yet to announce if it will return for a second season, a new anime project is in the works that is set to adapt the “Christmas Showdown” Arc. While it’s possible that this new storyline might be considered the second season of the series created by Ken Wakui, it might also arrive as a feature-length film.

What do you think of this new campaign that merges Japan’s government with anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Takemichi Hanagaki.