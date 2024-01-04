Iconic Attack on Titan Animator Satoshi Iwataki Dies at 60

Today, the anime fandom is mourning the loss of a talent animator who helped bring Attack on Titan to its peak. A post was shared with fans on January 2nd confirming the death of Satoshi Iwataki. The animator is best known for their work on Attack on Titan, and they took part in the anime's final season last year.

The information was shared with fans through Iwataki's wife. Posting on her husband's social media pages, she informed fans that Iwataki passed on December 30th. The 60-year-old died after fighting a mysterious illness for two months. In this final days, Iwataki was said to be optimistic, but the Attack on Titan legend sadly passed away before the new year.

"My husband passed away on the night of December 30th after a two-month battle with illness," Iwataki's wife wrote on X (Twitter). "Even in his hospital bed, he never became distraught, and he did with compassion for those around him until the end. I think my husband, who loved animation, still wanted to make more works. Thank you to everyone who cared for [him] and everyone who supported [him]."

Finally got confirmation that theses cuts are Satoshi Iwataki KA pic.twitter.com/jivx3BFbDi — JustWooper (@w_sakuga) August 29, 2023

As you can see above, fans have been sharing their love for Iwataki on social media to hone his legacy. From Berserk to Dororo and Jigokuraku, Iwaki worked on plenty of action-packed series. As for Attack on Titan, Iwataki helped oversee some of the most eye-catching moments of season four. From fight sequences to moments from The Rumbling, Iwataki's work was hard to mistake as Attack on Titan ended. His work helped send off one of anime's greatest series, and now, fans are remembering Iwataki for all the work he gifted the world.

What work from Iwataki stands out as your favorite? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.