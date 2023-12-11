Attack on Titan Star Yuki Kaji Is Fed Up With AI Voice Acting

It seems a day cannot go by without AI stirring some kind of controversy. The emerging technology is reaching for new heights these days, and while some industries are embracing AI, others have major doubts. Time and again, the anime industry has found itself at odds with AI, the star of Attack on Titan is now voicing their own frustrations.

In a recent interview with Oricon, Yuki Kaji spelled out his biggest issue with AI when asked about the tech. It was there the voice actor said it was insulting to see AI manipulate the work of voice actors into something so surface level.

"Voice actors are not only responsible for their voices, but they also have the responsibility and determination to infuse life and soul into their work. As an actor, it is frustrating to see that the actor's work is output in a different form by merely tracing the surface of the work. The efforts of everyone involved in the project have been somewhat disregarded," Kaji shared.

Of course, Kaji knows a thing or three about voice acting. The voice actor has been working since 2004, and they are considered a popular idol in the field. From Attack on Titan to Noragami and My Hero Academia, Kaji has starred in dozens of anime titles. His work has been heralded time and again, so it is clear the actor takes his work seriously. You can see why he would take offense to AI encroaching on voice acting as the technology most often studies human performers to piece together its own work. It wouldn't be a stretch to think Kaji's work has been fed into some AI algorithms by now. And sadly, there are many other actors out there dealing with the same issue.

If you have never heard Kaji's work, some of his best can be found in Attack on Titan. The complete anime can be found online courtesy of Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about Kaji's comment about AI...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!