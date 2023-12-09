Attack on Titan Reveals Its Most Epic Statue Yet

Attack on Titan might have already aired its final episode but the legacy of the Scout Regiment will continue years into the future. The final season was like nothing else in the anime world, completely flipping the script on the three seasons that came before. To celebrate Eren Jaeger and the Nine Titans, a new epic statue has been shown that assembles the crew one more time as fans continue to say goodbye to Hajime Isayam's bleak anime franchise.

One of the biggest strengths of Attack on Titan as a story was its ability to unveil massive reveals throughout. From the beginning where Eren, Mikasa, and Armin witnessing the walls being brought down by the Colossal and Armored Titan, the fourth and final season saw nearly all questions answered and changed the world as a result. When the series originally ended in its manga, Hajime Isayama weaved a controversial take that had many fans wondering if Attack on Titan ended in the best way possible. Taking fan criticism into account, Isayama not only apologized, he also worked with Studio MAPPA on adding new dialogue and scenes to the anime's final episode.

Attack on Titan: The Nine Assemble Once Again

ZaoHua Studio has a first look at its new Attack on Titan statue, bringing together the most powerful figures from the series. Thanks to Eren Jaeger absorbing the strength of the Founding Titan, he solidified himself as the biggest threat to the world. In the final battle, Mikasa found herself having to make the nigh-impossible decision of taking Jaeger down but in doing so, forged a new future for the friends of hers that survived.

New Eren Figure by ZaoHua Studio pic.twitter.com/RcIcZJiX7S — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) December 8, 2023

Next year, we might not be receiving any new episodes of Attack on Titan's anime, but Hajime Isayama will be releasing a new short story with his manga. As of now, details regarding the new short story have yet to be revealed, though manga readers are interested to see if this might lead the way for future stories in the universe that introduced the Survey Corps.

What has been your favorite statue in the history of Attack on Titan? Do you want to see a sequel series arrive at some point in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.