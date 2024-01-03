Attack on Titan Stalker Arrested Over Threats Against Mikasa's Actress

After being harassed by a stalker, Attack on Titan star Yui Ishikawa is now breathing easier. New reports from Japan have confirmed the man who sent Mikasa's voice actor threats has been arrested. Police were involved earlier in 2023 after Ishikawa received an anonymous threat on social media against her life.

Over in Japan, the site Jiji confirmed Ishikawa's stalker was arrested well before Christmas. Police detained Fukuta Kishimoto from Kyoto and charged the 25-year-old man on intimidation charges. The report says Kishimoto confessed to the charge, so we're sure Ishikawa is feeling a bit safer this new year.

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Ishikawa's ordeal was kept quiet as police did work behind the scenes. Last year, the voice actor's agency contacted authorities after they found a threat posted online against Ishikawa. "I'll stab her with a knife and kill her," Kishimoto wrote back in November. And sadly, this is not the first time Kishimoto has been involved with online harassment.

According to Jiji, the suspect was fined nearly $4,000 USD in 2020 for threatening to kill an anime director. It seems Kishimoto did not learn from that ordeal as he went on to threaten Ishikawa just a few months ago. At this point, no sentence has been handed down in this latest case. Kishimoto could be handed another fine or receive jail time given this repeat offense.

As for Ishikawa, fans are hoping the Attack on Titan star can go into 2024 with their head high. Following the finale of Attack on Titan, the actress is keeping busy. Ishikawa stars in The Apothecary Diaries as well as Undead Unluck. Soon, she will voice the main character in Doctor Elise, so it seems this year is poised to put Ishikawa back in the spotlight.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you can now binge the series in its entirety. Hajime Isayama's dark fantasy is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

