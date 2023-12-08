Attack on Titan Reveals Release Date For English Dub Finale

The final episode of Attack on Titan might have come and gone in 2023, but the English Dub finale has yet to hit the small screen. Luckily, anime fans who have been following the English Dub of the brutal anime franchise won't have to wait much longer to witness the devastating finale. In a new social media post, Attack on Titan has revealed the release date for the English Dub, along with the German, Spanish, and Portuguese Dubs that will arrive on Crunchyroll.

In an update earlier this week, the English voice actor who brings Captain Levi to life, Matthew Mercer, had shared an update on his work when it comes to the anime's final episode. Here's what Mercer had to say, "Just finished my final session of Attack on Titan and I am left emotional, proud, and grateful. Levi has been such a special character to me, and getting to step up alongside the incredible Hiroshi Kamiya to bring him to life is an honor. Closing the chapter on any project is bittersweet, let alone one that has been with me for over a decade. I am so appreciative that Mike McFarland entrusted me with the little badass. I'm grateful to have been among so many brilliant VAs across the project. I am thankful for all of you who showed your love of this project, and of Levi, through the years."

Attack on Titan 2024

The final episode of Attack on Titan's English Dub is set to arrive on Crunchyroll on January 7th. Along with the confirmation of the release date, the series also released a new trailer that gives us a look at the final adventure that brings together the Scout Regiment's English voice actors.

Will humanity triumph or will Titans rule? Experience Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 like never before, in English, German, Spanish and Portuguese dubs! The epic showdown premieres January 7!



⚔️ More: https://t.co/wZtZRyfWjM pic.twitter.com/VoaoxOqJDI — Attack on Titan (@AttackOnTitanEN) December 8, 2023

2024 won't just be known for releasing the English Dub's final episode, but it will also see a new short story released from Attack on Titan's creator Hajime Isayama. Releasing in the art book Attack on Titan: Fly, many mysteries still surround the mysterious tale, though Isayama has hinted in the past that he still has one story left in the tank that will focus on Levi.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the English Dub cast of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.