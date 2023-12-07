Attack on Titan: Matthew Mercer Gives Update on Dub Finale

The time has almost come for Attack on Titan to finish its rounds. Not long ago, the hit anime came to a close as MAPPA Studios released its big finale. Since then, Attack on Titan has put a focus on its various dubs. For fans in the United States, they've been waiting patiently on an update about the finale's English dub, and they've just gotten word from the voice of Levi himself.

Yes, that is right. Matthew Mercer returned to the recording booth recently to tackle Attack on Titan. Taking to social media, the voice actor and Critical Role star shared his thanks to Levi as Mercer sees the role as one of his best.

"Just finished my final session of Attack on Titan and I am left emotional, proud, and grateful. Levi has been such a special character to me, and getting to step up alongside the incredible Hiroshi Kamiya to bring him to life is an honor," the actor shared.

"Closing the chapter on any project is bittersweet, let alone one that has been with me for over a decade. I am so appreciative that Mike McFarland entrusted me with the little badass. I'm grateful to have been among so many brilliant VAs across the project. I am thankful for all of you that showed your love of this project, and of Levi, through the years."

As you can imagine, it isn't easy recording the final episode of any anime, and that must go doubly for Attack on Titan. The hit series has changed the lives of its actors across the board. From Japan to the United States and Mexico, the dub stars behind Attack on Titan have grown very close to their characters. Now, the time to say goodbye has come. So far, we have no idea when Attack on Titan's English dub will debut its final episode, but work on the project is underway. So if you need to catch up with Attack on Titan, you can find the anime, dubbed and subbed, on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about Attack on Titan? No sweat! You can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!

