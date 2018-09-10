‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals One Disgusting New Titan

Attack on Titan knows a thing or twelve about Titans, but the series has yet to run out of its tricks. Fans know it’s not wise to underestimate the franchise, and season three proved that this weekend with its latest episode.

After all, a new Titan has come to life, and it stands as the series’ grossest yet.

For those caught up with Attack on Titan, you will know what the anime got up to recently. Season three put out its eighth episode, and it followed Rod Reiss as the noble made a big decision. With Historia unwilling to become a Titan herself, her corrupt father decided to take her place in a futile effort to take down Eren Jaeger, but things did not go as planned.

Fans watched as Rod licked up the serum that would turn him into a Titan, but it seems his ingestion didn’t go quite right. Since the serum wasn’t properly injected, the Titan form Rod was given was rather crippled, and it left fans with one disgusting Titan.

As you can see above, Rod has plenty of mass as a Titan, but it grotesque. He emits steam consistently thanks to his patchy skin, and the tissue covering him is all paper thin. The Titan is also massive enough to make the Colossal Titan pause, but Rod has a major weakness. His legs weren’t formed correctly in the transformation, so he can only crawl as a Titan. To date, no creature like this has been noted on Paradis, and fans can’t get over how grotesque Rod wound up being in his Titan form. Really, it is almost as if his ugly personality was the thing receiving the serum… At least this ugly Titan form would make sense then.

So, where do you rank this Titan?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.