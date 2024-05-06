Anime Fans Are Wilding Out Over Kendrick Lamar's Feud with Drake
Anime and rap are coming together in the wake of Kendrick Lamar's feud with Drake.
Few things in life work together as well as anime and hip hop. In the past few decades, anime has found itself embedded within the rap community. From artists to fans, hip hop culture continues to intersect with anime in the most surprising ways. And this week, well – the collision comes courtesy of rap's latest beef.
As you can see in the slides below, the anime world has found itself entrenched in the rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The viral beef has been brewing for years now, and in the past week, the confrontation exploded online. Whether you listen to the artists or not, you know about their ongoing beef, and now anime is being used to break down the feud.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the rap feud, it is being hailed as one of the greatest in hip hop's history. Both Kendrick Lamar and Drake have dedicated a number of diss tracks to the fight already. From "Euphoria" to "Meet the Family" and "Not Like Us", the rap beef has been filled with intense jabs. The tracks released thanks to this feud cover the gambit as everything from race, misogyny, culture appropriation, abuse, and more have been laid out.
For more context about the rap beef, you can find a full timeline breakdown here. Back in the day, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were considered cordial as they collaborated on tracks together. Now, their music is singling the other out, and the word is out on whether this high-profile beef has an end in sight.
What do you make of the anime fandom's reaction to the ongoing rap feud? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
Diss no Jutsu
Chainsaw Man Steps In
jjk fans won't steal all the fun in the Kendrick vs. Drake beef#chainsawman #manga #fanart #チェンソーマン #csm pic.twitter.com/hqNd0et2Jq— INIGOIIO | Commissions Open (@inigoiio) May 6, 2024
DIOOOOOO!
Let me get this right….. family matters was 7 minutes and 38 seconds long….. Kendrick dropped his response 7 minutes after drake dropped…… he didn’t even let y’all finish the track… THIS IS DIO LEVELS OF HATE 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/E8w6fail5h— 𝕋𝕖𝕣𝕡 ☯︎︎ (@WhySoDolo) May 4, 2024
Jujutsu Kaisen Sounds Out
Highs and Lows
I feel like only anime and hip hop fans would understand this reference but
Where this Drake and Kendrick beef is now feels like the final season of Attack On Titan
It was cool and crazy in the beginning, and it still is, but it’s just more depressing at this point 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wBUPKMlgoj— EMMANUEL LKD (@EmmanuelLKD) May 5, 2024
That's a Big Yikes
Explain this battle in anime terms!
Kendrick is Colonel Mustang!
Drake is Envy! pic.twitter.com/BkGSY90QyW— Keenan Baker (@Keenan_Baker) May 5, 2024
To Jujutsu Kaisen
JJK is not just an anime anymore. JJK is culture. Loving all the memes and edits for the kendrick vs drake beef. pic.twitter.com/HieiuSvmYl— Aaron (@Aaronbroun12) May 5, 2024
A Timeline Breakdown
Drake Vs. Kendrick beef timeline in anime (Hajime no Ippo) terms. pic.twitter.com/Cg8a1S36Yg— Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) May 5, 2024
Let's Break It Down
I went to sleep thinking the beef would chill only to realize that Metro Boomin dropped a diss beat at 3am. 😭 Anyway, this whole Kendrick vs Drake beef got anime vibes. pic.twitter.com/csjEfvN73E— Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) May 5, 2024
A Masterpiece
Kendrick vs Drake in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/zUBGfgWjU2— Avocado Animations (@AvoAnimations) May 5, 2024