Anime Fans Are Wilding Out Over Kendrick Lamar's Feud with Drake

Few things in life work together as well as anime and hip hop. In the past few decades, anime has found itself embedded within the rap community. From artists to fans, hip hop culture continues to intersect with anime in the most surprising ways. And this week, well – the collision comes courtesy of rap's latest beef.

As you can see in the slides below, the anime world has found itself entrenched in the rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The viral beef has been brewing for years now, and in the past week, the confrontation exploded online. Whether you listen to the artists or not, you know about their ongoing beef, and now anime is being used to break down the feud.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the rap feud, it is being hailed as one of the greatest in hip hop's history. Both Kendrick Lamar and Drake have dedicated a number of diss tracks to the fight already. From "Euphoria" to "Meet the Family" and "Not Like Us", the rap beef has been filled with intense jabs. The tracks released thanks to this feud cover the gambit as everything from race, misogyny, culture appropriation, abuse, and more have been laid out.

For more context about the rap beef, you can find a full timeline breakdown here. Back in the day, Kendrick Lamar and Drake were considered cordial as they collaborated on tracks together. Now, their music is singling the other out, and the word is out on whether this high-profile beef has an end in sight.

