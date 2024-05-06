Jujutsu Kaisen Taps Into the '90s With Retro Anime Makeover

Jujutsu Kaisen is living its best life as one of the top anime series in the game. Overseen by Studio MAPPA, the hit series left social media pressed over season two, and now all eyes are on its future. With season three in the works, Jujutsu Kaisen is far from done, and now one gorgeous makeover is walking the supernatural series into the past.

After all, social media came together this week to fawn over a clever Jujutsu Kaisen makeover. As you can see below, fans pooled their praises for a '90s anime take on Jujutsu Kaisen, and it turns the modern hit into a Yu Yu Hakusho competitor.

As you can see above, the '90s artwork is deliciously gritty, and it has a texture to it that we rarely see in modern anime titles. The makeover also gives some gorgeous backgrounds that bring the atmosphere of Jujutsu Kaisen to life. After all, Gege Akutami's series is plenty dark, and this '90 aesthetic suits that perfectly.

Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen has its own aesthetic under the care of Studio MAPPA. The company brought together some of the industry's best artists to portray sorcerers such as Gojo and Nobara. If you are not familiar with the series, well – there is always time to check out Jujutsu Kaisen. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunhyroll these days. Plus, you can find the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on the Shonen Jump app.

Want more info on the supernatural series? No worries! You can read its official synopsis here: "For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

