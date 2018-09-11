‘Attack on Titan’ Gives Eren a Huge New Titan Power

Attack on Titan likes to see its favorites suffer, but that doesn’t mean the series will leave everyone out to dry. Eren Jaeger has undergone a fair share of whump, but the anime sought a truce with the boy this week in apology. After all, the hero just got a brand-new power, and the Titan add-on helped save Eren’s most important people.

Over the weekend, fans were given a new episode of Attack on Titan, and it showed some pretty big plot twists. Not only did Rod Reiss’ grotesque Titan get revealed, but fans watched as the creature tried to kill Eren’s close friends.

The ordeal all came down to the deformed Titan’s escape from the crystal cave where it was born. Unable to move with any coordination, the huge beast caved in the cave, leaving the Survey Corps to panic as all of their escape routes slowly crumbled around them. For Eren, the boy was ready to die after learned the real secret behind his Titan powers, but he couldn’t let his friends die. So, in a fit of adrenaline, Eren took a serum hidden within Rod’s bag and hoped for the best.

As it turns out, the serum which Eren took was just what he needed. It gave Eren’s Titan the ability harden its body and the area around him in a very tough crystal coating. After unlocking the power, Eren was able to create a fortified pocket within the collapsing cave to that his comrades could fit in. As the episode continued, Eren was able to fortify his Titan body with the new hardening ability, making it possible for him to lead the Survey Scouts to the surface and saving the day.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.