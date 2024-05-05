Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Launches Webtoon Crossover

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is just about here. In a matter of days, the blockbuster will go live, and fans across the world are eager to see how the drama plays out. And as the Planet of the Apes sequel heads overseas, it is being hyped with a very special webtoon crossover.

The whole thing surfaced in South Korea as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes partnered with Wind Breaker. The web comic, which is published by Yongseok Jo, is a popular read with fans. To hype the new Planet of the Apes film, Yongseok was asked to ink a poster for the movie, and the South Korean promo is insanely cool.

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" Korean release poster drawn by "Wind Breaker" webtoon artist Yongseok Jo. pic.twitter.com/sPPDlq9cOt — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) May 4, 2024

As you can see above, the hand-drawn poster brings Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to life. We can see an army of ape soldiers in the background while two main factions face off. To the left, we can see a tyrannical ape king with his teeth bared. And to the right, ape and man have teamed up to take on the world's latest regime.

If you are not familiar with Yongseok's work, this poster should convince you can peep Wind Breaker. The artist began working on the webtoon in December 2013, and it is ongoing. You can read Wind Breaker in English courtesy of Line Webtoon as the series delves into the fast-paced world of cycling gangs. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"Jay's the perfect student. He's got straight As and he's the student body president. But after being coerced into joining the school's biking team, the Hummingbird Crew, he discovers a whole new world outside of studying. What new adventures will he face outside the comfort of his textbooks?"

