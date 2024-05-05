Demon Slayer Hypes Season 4 With Hashira Training Arc PV

The countdown is on, Demon Slayer fans! We are just days out from the anime's season four launch. It won't be long before the Hashira Training Arc goes live, and now the series is hyping the premiere with a special promo.

As you can see below, the new PV puts the original Hashira Training Arc center stage. The manga pieced together a motion comic that abbreviates the arc's top players. From Giyu to Sanemi and Tanjiro, the entire gang is here. So if you want a brief tease of what's to come in season four, this Demon Slayer reel has you covered.

Kimetsu no Yaiba 'Hashira Training Arc' PV.



Series is commemorating its upcoming TV Anime broadcast starting on May 12th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/KDHNLJUUm8 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) May 5, 2024

Of course, the Demon Slayer manga began its run with the Hashira Training arc ages ago. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge began the arc in the Fall of 2018, and it follows the Demon Slayer Corps as they prepare for war. With Nezuko's new ability to withstand sunlight in hand, the organization knows it is just a matter of time before Muzan sets out to take the girl. As such, the Demon Slayer Corps bands together for some intense training, and Tanjiro is forced to endure the path of becoming a Hashira-level fighting.

If you are not caught up with Demon Slayer ahead of its season four drop, you can check out the series easily enough. The anime is streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. So for those wanting more info on Demon Slayer, you can read up on the official synopsis below:

"Learning to destroy demons won't be easy, and Tanjiro barely knows where to start. The surprise appearance of another boy named Giyu, who seems to know what's going on, might provide some answers?but only if Tanjiro can stop Giyu from killing his sister first!"

