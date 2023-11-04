Attack on Titan Anime Ends After 10+ Years With Stunning Finale

The time has come. The final episode of Attack on Titan's anime has aired in Japan. While North American fans will still need to wait a few hours until the installment lands on Crunchyroll at 5 PM Pacific Time, that isn't stopping some Scout Regiment enthusiasts from sharing their thoughts online. With the last installment now in the can, now seems like a fitting time to break down some of the major moments that took place in the Scout Regiment's final charge against their former friend Eren Jaeger.

Warning. Both this article and the reactions of Attack on Titan fans will cover some gigantic spoilers for the final season, so be forewarned that you might want to avoid what's to come if you're looking to watch the finale fresh. The final battle featuring the Scout Regiment and Eren Jaeger has ended with our heroes victorious. Despite Eren managing to bring a number of past Titans back from the dead to fight on his side, Mikasa was able to deliver a finishing blow to Jaeger as Armin was able to fight against Eren in his Colossal Titan form. Taking Eren's head, Mikasa gives a teary goodbye to her friend and love interest, imaging a better world where the two could have been together.

Even though Eren is able to exert a cloud of fluid that transforms a number of favorite characters into Titans, he eventually turns them human before his life wanes, meaning that the likes of Connie, Jean, and others are free to live out their days. This also means that Titans such as Annie, Reiner, Armin, and Falco lose their power but are given the opportunity to have a much longer lifespan than what was originally planned for them.

While most of the Scout Regiment survived, the same can't be said for Zeke Jaeger, as Levi was able to get his revenge and killed the Beast Titan as Eren's plan ended. The final episode sees Mikasa ruminating on what took place, but did eventually give viewers a hint that the world might continue in the future. Focusing on an event far in the future, a young explorer discovers the very same tree that Ymir had found to bring the power of the Titans to her people, potentially showing a new Titan cycle beginning.

