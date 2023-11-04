Attack on Titan Anime Finale Reveals Eren's Fate

It is finally over, huh? Today marks the end of an era for the anime industry as Attack on Titan has run its course. The hit anime made its debut more than a decade ago, but all things must come to an end. Attack on Titan has launched its anime finale, and the big episode reveals Eren's fate.

So of course, be warned! There are major spoilers below for Attack on Titan. You have been warned!

If you are familiar with the Attack on Titan manga, well – you should not have been too surprised by Eren's end. The finale kept up with our top heroes as they fought against Eren and his horde of titan soldiers. Just when things seemed bleak for our team, Mikasa managed to break the defenses of the Founding Titan, and it was there she found Eren's true body.

the last thing eren saw and felt before his death was mikasa’s smile and kiss #shingeki pic.twitter.com/tbaNHtgZ83 — Fazan🇵🇸 (@MIKASACKERMANBF) November 4, 2023

When Eren spoke with Armin in their shared Titan minds cape, Mikasa was forced to do the unthinkable. In order to save the world from Eren, the young woman had to kill her childhood friend and true love. Mikasa managed to cut Eren's head from his body after breaking through the Founding Titan, and Eren was killed with a smile. After catching his decapitated head, Mikasa placed a kiss on Eren's lips, and yeah – you can see why fans are sobbing online over the whole ordeal.

For a decade now, Attack on Titan has made it clear that Mikasa and Eren were an endgame couple. The two have been inextricably linked since youth, and now, Mikasa is the one who brought Eren to his death. And if that kind of love is not tragic, well – what is?

If you are reeling from the end of Attack on Titan, you can always circle back and start Eren's journey from the beginning. The hit series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll; Both services will begin airing the official subbed version of Attack on Titan's anime final this evening starting at 7:00 pm CST. So for those wanting more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured."

