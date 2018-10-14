‘Attack On Titan’ Shares Surprising New Season 3 Poster

Attack on Titan has hit the halfway point of its third season, and it seems the series is ready to take a breather. According to new reports, the anime will be taking a hiatus until April 2019, but the Survey Corps aren’t going to leave fans hanging with nothing.

At the very least, the team behind Attack on Titan has a new poster for fans, and it is a rather surprising one.

Recently, the official site for Attack on Titan gave fans the unexpected visual. The poster, which can be seen below, went live shortly after the show confirmed it will be taking an extended hiatus. So, it’s a good thing this poster has raised enough questions to keep fans busy until next spring.

A new key visual for the “Attack on Titan” S3 anime 2nd cour is now being displayed on its website; slated for April 2019 //t.co/U0W7wRSgph pic.twitter.com/7krCozX0Je — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) October 14, 2018

The poster is a simple one, but it has got anime fanatics ready to buzz out of their skin. The poster shows Eren Jaeger from the back as the soldier looks out to the horizon. With his pants rolled up, the man is seen wading into a few soft ocean waves, and the body of water is seen stretching out towards the rising sun.

For anyone only caught up with the anime, this new visual raises some serious questions. As far as the show is concerned, Paradis is world unto itself and home to humanity’s last stand. While the ocean’s appearance cannot prove the existence of life off Paradis, fans are already wondering whether season three is about to set sail to new lands.

Of course, manga readers will know what this poster is meant to convey. After all, the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc introduced the beach years ago. The Survey Corps’ arrival sets up a new period of exploration as the military learned about the outside world from a diary hidden in Eren’s childhood home. By finding the ocean, the Survey Corps takes a step closer in discovering the real secret behind the Titans, and the manga has hinted it is a dangerous one to uncover.

