My Adventures With Superman Execs Wanted to Make Superman As Hot as Possible (Exclusive)

My Adventures with Superman is coming back to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the animated series this weekend, and it turns out that the team behind it all wanted to make sure that Superman (and every other character) was as hot as possible in the new interpretation! My Adventures with Superman introduced new versions of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen to fans with the first season, and one of the things fans noticed right away was just how attractive this new anime inspired version of Superman was. It turns out that the creative team absolutely meant this to be the case.

In speaking with My Adventures with Superman Co-Producer Josie Campbell, and Co-Executive Producers Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher ahead of Season 2 this weekend, ComicBook absolutely had to ask whether or not Clark's hotness was as intentional as it seemed. As the creative team revealed, this was absolutely the case as the team "obviously" a mandate to not only make Clark hot, but "everyone as hot as possible, but especially Clark." So you can thank the creative team for their efforts and attention to detail.

Yes, Clark Is Supposed to Be Super Hot in My Adventures with Superman

When asked by ComicBook if there was a mandate to make Clark as hot as possible, Co-Executive Producer Jake Wyatt explained, "Why wouldn't there be? There's actually a mandate to make everyone as hot as possible, but especially Clark. Early on in retakes, when we were revising animation, we sent the note to mirror that Clark has big, beautiful Disney Princess eyes. Right, Clark is a space princess and must always be treated as such. Yes, Clark has to be beautiful all the time."

Co-Producer Josie Campbell then reaffirmed this with, "I mean, everybody's beautiful. That was our rule. Everybody's beautiful, everybody's hot...Especially Clark. My office used to be next to Jake's, and I would just hear him muttering as he's doing, 'Needs to be hotter, needs to be hotter,'" and I'm like, 'Correct.'" To which Wyatt then noted that it was, "Very important to us. That Clark be hot."

So if you're watching My Adventures with Superman and think Clark is hot, then the creative team accomplished their big mission! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be bringing back Clark's hotness to screens with Adult Swim on Saturday, May 25th at midnight.