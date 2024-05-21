Plus-Sized Elf Finds Streaming Home at HIDIVE

The streaming anime wars have seen Crunchyroll continue to see success by focusing on the medium, while other platforms such as MAX, Netflix, and more attempt to make a name for themselves in the anime world. HIDIVE, much like Crunchyroll as mentioned above, focuses its channel on anime and is set to be the exclusive service offering fans the wild show, Plus-Sized Elf. In announcing that Plus-Sized Elf will be a HIDIVE exclusive, the streaming service has also dropped some other notes on the story that follows an elf's weight-loss journey.

For those who need background on the production of this new surreal series, Plus-Sized Elf will be brought to life by Studio Elias. Elias might not have taken center stage when it comes to producing anime in the past, but they are looking to change that will the upcoming anime adaptation. In the past, the studio has lent a hand on anime projects such as Blue Lock, Food Wars!, Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to name a few. Anime fans will see how they fare on this bizarre anime story when it hits the small screen this July.

(Photo: Studio Elias)

What is a Plus-Sized Elf Anyway?

The upcoming anime adaptation is set to be directed by Toshikatsu Tokoro, who had experience in anime franchises including Hunter x Hunter and Soul Link. When it comes to the cast that will be voicing the anime, Plus-Sized Elf's main voice actors include Ayasa Itō as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga.

If you want to learn more about this summer's Plus-Sized Elf, the original publishers of the manga, Seven Seas Entertainment, are planning to release new editions of the original manga this year. Here's how the manga publisher describes the bizarre series, "Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest–everything about her screams "elf," except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this lovable elf girl lose the weight–and keep it off?"

Via Press Release