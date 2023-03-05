Attack on Titan's Series Finale Kicks Off With the Anime's Best Episode Yet

Attack on Titan has been around for well over a decade, and the series helped reignite the anime fandom when its anime premiered. As you can imagine, all eyes have been on Eren since the show went live, and that rings true to this day. Now, the team behind Attack on Titan has more eyes than ever on it as the anime's two-part series finale kicked off this month. And to be frank, the show's penultimate episode is a knockout.

As you can see below, fans are still buzzing about the episode, and all you have to do is watch the finale to see why. From its pacing to its script and ambitious action sequences, Attack on Titan came out swinging this month. The anime's two-part finale knew it had to do things big, and Studio MAPPA did not spare any expense in meeting those expectations.

Of course, the episode dove into the quintessential parts of Attack on Titan that make the series so unique. We were given epic action sequences involving Hange, Mikasa, and even Levi despite his injuries. However, those moments were side by side with moments of quiet introspection. Eren's emotional scene ahead of The Rumbling's arrival in Marley broke a good few fans. And of course, Armin's conversation with Annie left plenty of fans tearing up.

It is hardly an exaggeration to say Attack on Titan mixed all its best features in this finale, and there is more to come. The final installment of the anime's two-part finale will drop at the end of this year. When it does go live, fans can expect emotions and tensions to run high. But given what we've seen of the finale so far, we're sure this epic tale will be done justice.

