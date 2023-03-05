Attack on Titan's Series Finale Kicks Off With the Anime's Best Episode Yet
Attack on Titan has been around for well over a decade, and the series helped reignite the anime fandom when its anime premiered. As you can imagine, all eyes have been on Eren since the show went live, and that rings true to this day. Now, the team behind Attack on Titan has more eyes than ever on it as the anime's two-part series finale kicked off this month. And to be frank, the show's penultimate episode is a knockout.
As you can see below, fans are still buzzing about the episode, and all you have to do is watch the finale to see why. From its pacing to its script and ambitious action sequences, Attack on Titan came out swinging this month. The anime's two-part finale knew it had to do things big, and Studio MAPPA did not spare any expense in meeting those expectations.
Of course, the episode dove into the quintessential parts of Attack on Titan that make the series so unique. We were given epic action sequences involving Hange, Mikasa, and even Levi despite his injuries. However, those moments were side by side with moments of quiet introspection. Eren's emotional scene ahead of The Rumbling's arrival in Marley broke a good few fans. And of course, Armin's conversation with Annie left plenty of fans tearing up.
It is hardly an exaggeration to say Attack on Titan mixed all its best features in this finale, and there is more to come. The final installment of the anime's two-part finale will drop at the end of this year. When it does go live, fans can expect emotions and tensions to run high. But given what we've seen of the finale so far, we're sure this epic tale will be done justice.
What do you make of the first half of Attack on Titan's series finale? Did it live up to expectations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
This Is How You Do It
I can't stop thinking about this scene... Imagine watching your favorite character die in the most beautiful and epic way possible 😭 pic.twitter.com/BrBGcHGYgk— Kane (@Izukanee) March 5, 2023
Painful Perfection
I simply cannot stop thinking about this sequence. I just can't. Single most greatest piece of character writing and execution right there. #AttackOnTitan YOU ARE ALONE AT THE TOP! pic.twitter.com/qjV5UxGdDl— Sam Ackerman (@freejeager) March 5, 2023
Pure Cinema
ATTACK ON TITAN IS CINEMA, THATS WHAT IT IS 🤩🔥🔥🔥
THIS IS BEYOND PHENOMENAL!!#AttackonTitan pic.twitter.com/Ov1pefa8WW— Howlxiart🔩 (@howlxiart) March 3, 2023
A Quiet Truth
right here. one of the most important and impactful scenes in the whole attack on titan storyline is finally animated. if you still hate on Reiner you completely missed the meaning of the whole story. pic.twitter.com/H4XgL8kAFU— protect levi ackerman (@rivaisheart) March 5, 2023
Better Believe It
This is the hypest shit to come out of the attack on titan anime that's over a minute long. Like holy shit man my jaw was on the fucking floor I couldn't believe my eyes... and ears too, they finally did it, Splinter Wolf vocals are finally in the anime and now I can die in peace pic.twitter.com/3sQeS2rvWV— arwah 🦅 (@ern_ygr) March 3, 2023
Hange Got Us All
THIS SCENE WITH HANGE I AM FUCKING CRYING. 😭#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart3 #AOT #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/RgndD2eaMl— anime scenes 🇯🇵 (@AnimeScenesJPN) March 3, 2023
Tears Rolling Down
The scene The cameraman pic.twitter.com/KWvMFv4J9V— Attack on Titan (@AoTJewels) February 21, 2023
Above and Beyond
I genuinely believe, after the penultimate episode of Aot, that Hayashi is one of my favorite directors ever.— expurosion (@panos_expu) March 5, 2023
He took arguably one of the hardest to adapt arcs ever and under harsh working conditions he didn't just adapt it perfectly but elevated every single aspect of it. pic.twitter.com/fIfzUFDeem