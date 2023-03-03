Attack on Titan Series Finale Part One Now Online





Attack on Titan fans in North America can finally dive into the confrontation featuring Eren Jaeger, the new Founding Titan, and his former friends in the Scout Regiment. With the first part of the series finale already airing in Japan, viewers in the West will be able to see the brutal story that shows just how far the Attack Titan is willing to go when it comes to his dream that involves the mass murder of countless innocent people in the world.

To get you up to speed with the recent events before you dive head first into the latest episode, Eren Jaeger was able to talk his way into getting the power of the Founding Titan from Ymir, the young girl who started it all by being the first ever Titan. While Eren was long thought the hero of the dark anime franchise, the Attack Titan is now on a destructive path that involves countless Colossal Titans that he freed from the wall and is willing to kill the vast majority of the world's population to save his family and friends. The Scout Regiment has thus been placed into a scenario where it needs to save a world that has feared them their entire lives, with the likes of Reiner, Annie, and Pieck joining their cause.

Attack on Titan: Where To Watch

Crunchyroll shared the big news that the latest installment was now streaming on their platform, though rest assured, this is one of the most brutal episodes of the anime adaptation to date and has more than a few deaths in its run time that changes the world of Attack on Titan forever as seen here:

The last episode of Attack on Titan will air at some point this fall, bringing the anime adaptation to its grand finale. With the stakes having never been higher, expect the biggest battle in the history of the series to take place. Regardless of who wins the fight for the future of the world, fans should prepare for a conclusion that is anything but happy.

Are you prepared for the anime adaptation to come to a close? Do you think Studio MAPPA has been able to live up to the high expectations of Attack on Titan fans?