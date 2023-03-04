Attack on Titan's Finale is The Most Brutal Episode of The Series

The first half of Attack on Titan's series finale has arrived, and in its run time, anime viewers were able to witness one of the darkest moments in any anime adaptation. With Eren Jaeger using the power of the Founding Titan to unleash an army of Colossal Titans that are looking to trample any and everything that isn't in Paradis Island, MAPPA pulled no punches when it showed how the denizens of Marley were reacting to their imminent demise.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Part 1 of Attack on Titan's Series Finale, be forewarned that we'll be diving into major spoiler territory for the latest dark entry of the anime adaptation.

At this point, Attack on Titan is giving its all in terms of showing the crimes of Eren Jaeger as he performs genocide in his bid to save his family and friends, deciding to crush the vast majority of the world's population underfoot. While the anime adaptation could have pulled back and simply implied what Eren was doing, MAPPA took the chance to show the reactions of countless Marleyians that were facing their own extinction and it is most assuredly not an easy number of scenes to watch.

Attack on Titan's Darkest Hour

Marleyians found themselves unable to process what was coming to pass, while others were taking their own lives and/or turning on one another in the face of the wall of the Colossal Titans coming their way, with Eren believing that he was able to finally find "freedom" with his current march toward his dream:

Luckily, the Scout Regiment has been able to make their way to Eren in his Founding Titan state, as humanity outside of Paradis holds on by a thread, but should Armin and company be successful, the true toll that Jaeger's march on the world might have caused might be impossibly to come back from. While the Colossal Titans might not have completely wiped out humanity, the sheer percentage of losses caused by the Rumbling have destroyed Marley and is definitely a point of no return for Eren Jaeger.

Were you able to handle the dark turns that Attack on Titan took with its latest episode?