Attack on Titan: Series Finale Celebrates Part 1 Release With Eren Poster

Attack on Titan has finally returned for the first half of the anime's final episodes overall, and the series is celebrating things in a pretty big way with a new poster highlighting Eren Yeager's role in it all! Fans have been waiting quite a while since the end of Part 2 of the fourth and final season of the anime, and thankfully that wait is over as the series has returned for the first part of its third slate of specials bringing it all to an end. There are only a few characters left at the center of it all too thanks to everything that's happened already.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now on screens around the world, and fans have now seen what Eren Yeager and the Rumbling are really doing to the rest of the world outside of the island of Paradis. It's a path that the previous hero really can't go back from, and that makes for quite a different look for the character than ever before. It's at the core of his new poster, that you can check out below as shared by the official Twitter account for the anime:

How to Watch Attack on Titan's Final Season Special

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu at the time of this writing (along with the previous three seasons and first two parts of the fourth and final season). This first special is an hour long, and the second and final special has already been confirmed for a release some time later this Fall. As for what to expect from Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Crunchyroll teases the first grand finale special as such:

"The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?"

