Attack on Titan Finally Explains Annie’s Backstory

Attack on Titan‘s creator previously revealed that he was aiming to end the series sometime this year, and this is beginning to look a lot more possible with each new chapter giving some major reveals. Filling in the gaps of knowledge fans had of some of the most popular characters, this is the case with the latest chapter of the series as well. After Eren took control of the Founding Titan powers and awakened the Titans in the walls around Eldia, this also had the effect of releasing Annie from the crystal prison she trapped herself in years before all of this happened.

As Annie catches herself up to everything that’s happening in the outside world four years after she sealed herself away, she also digs into her back story in Chapter 125 of the series. When asked how she feels now that Eren’s action will cause more death than when she and her fellow Marleyans attacked years ago, Annie replied that she really doesn’t have any emotion left to give.

Annie reveals that despite the Marleyans justifying their actions in that they were saving the world, she didn’t care about any of that stuff. Her parents abandoned her as a baby, and that she potentially is the result of an affair between a Marleyan and Eldian. But after she was taken to the Internment Zone, she was picked up by a man who began to train her into a warrior to better his life in Marley.

He only seemed to care for her as long as she was strong, and when she got older and stronger than him she gave him severe injuries. He was happy that she became a strong warrior, but this made Annie disconnected with everything. She ceased to care about her own life along with others, but when she was prepared to head to Eldia with Reiner and the others, this man cried for her. Hoping she would come back, Annie now saw this man as her father.

Now that she has someone waiting for her return, she’s realized that other people have others important to them too. This along with her time listening to Armin and the others talk to her in teh crystal has given her a whole new perspective on things, and thus she does regret her actions before. But at the same time, she’d do it all again if it meant she could return to her father.

What do you think of Annie's origin story? Is it just another tragic tale in a larger series of tragedies?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.