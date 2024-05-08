Kengan Ashura Artist on Why Its Original Translation Was Subpar

Kengan Ashura is about to have the biggest year of the anime franchise to date, as the brawlers aren't just returning to continue the anime's second season, but they're also about to be a part of a wild crossover. Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura will arrive on Netflix next month, seeing the world of the Ogre collide with that of the tournament arranged by the world's biggest corporations. Unfortunately, the franchise has made headlines for an unrelated reason as the author responsible for the manga had issues with the English translation of the printed story.

Kengan Ashura's manga first hit the scene in 2012 from writer Yabako Sandrovich and artist Daromeon, continuing to this day thanks to the sequel series Kengan Omega. While Ohma Tokita never met with Baki and his band of fighters in a manga format, Netflix has decided to create an original story that sees the two sets of warriors testing out their skills against one another. Quickly following the titanic crossover, Kengan Ashura's second anime season will return this August to once again focus on Ohma's trials and tribulations.

Kengan Ashura's Translation Problems

Daromeon, the artist responsible for Kengan Ashura and Kengan Omega, had an issue with the English translation for the series, going so far as to use pirated translations to compare and contrast the quality, "The first translation I saw was good enough as a translation, like if it was made as part of an English exam for school, but it was unnatural to read. I had to print out both what they showed me and the piracy version and show it to my editor side-by-side in order to explain just how smoother the fan translation was than the 'official' copy."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Kengan Ashura, Netflix has the following description to let you know if this bone-breaking slobber knocker is right for you, "Ohma Tokita enters a hidden world where corporate disputes are settled in brutal gladiator bouts. Forget the money, he just wants to fight — and win. Watch all you want."

