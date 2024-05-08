Grand Blue Season 2 Reportedly in the Works

It has been a hot minute since the world saw Grand Blue hit the screen. Back in 2018, the slice-of-life comedy went live to solid reviews, and it has since become something of a cult hit. With a single season under its belt, Grand Blue remains an underdog in the global fandom, but a new report suggests the anime is gearing up for a second season.

The report, which comes from anime insider Sugoi Lite, suggests Grand Blue season two is on the horizon. No official word has been given about the order from Zero-G or the publisher Kodansha. But given the solid word of mouth Grand Blue has earned, it wouldn't be surprising if this rumor was validated.

After all, Grand Blue is a rather unique series. Created in April 2014, the comedy tells the story of Iori Kitahara as the man moves to the Izu Peninsula to begin his college run. It doesn't take long for the man to get roped into the local diving club as his uncle runs the store Grand Blue. Iori finds himself juggling young adulthood while exploring the world waiting under the sea.

If you have not seen Grand Blue season one, the anime is gorgeous, and fans have been begging for a season two for years now. It has been six years since the anime dropped anything new, and in all that time, its manga has carried on. If you want to watch Grand Blue, well – its streaming options are limited. Some regions can access the series on Amazon Prime Video, but for the most part, home video is your best bet. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Grand Blue below:

"After graduating from an all-boys' high school, Iori Kitahara moves away from home to go to college in a seaside town. He's eager to start a new chapter in his life--one filled with dreams of reinventing himself, meeting beautiful girls, and reveling in his youth. But when his new abode is his uncle's dive shop, Iori's college debut doesn't turn out as glamorously as he planned! Can Iori keep himself afloat, or will the booze-fueled antics of his university's diving club wash him away?!"

