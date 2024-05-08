Gosho Aoyama's Yaiba Is Finally Getting a New Anime

It's happening, guys. At last, Yaiba is preparing an anime comeback. The series, which hails from Detective Conan's Gosho Aoyama, has been overdue for a comeback. And now, the creator is ready to bring Yaiba to life once more on the screen. With a "complete" adaptation.

The update went live on social media as Yaiba was gifted some official pages. It was there the manga announced a new complete adaptation. At this point, Yaiba hasn't shared the studio that is backing its anime or who all is involved with its production. All we know is that Aoyama is taking part as supervisor, so Yaiba fans can rest easy.

After all, it has been a long time since Yaiba hit the screen. Back in April 1993, an anime adaptation hit the screen which ended a year later. It has been 30 years since any anime tried to tackle Yaiba, so the hopes are high for this upcoming adaptation.

Of course, Aoyama has kept busy without Yaiba on hand. The series began in 1988, and after Yaiba ended in 1993, the artist found his new hit. In 1994, Detective Conan was released, and the series has become an absolute powerhouse. The ongoing title is the third top-selling manga series in history, and Detective Conan is a staple across Asia. From the box office to book charts, Detective Conan is a force to reckon with thanks to Aoyama. And now, the artist is preparing to load up his plate with another big anime.

If you are not familiar with Yaiba, no sweat! You can read the story's official synopsis here for all the info: "Yaiba and Onimaru have already declared themselves rivals, not only in kendo but in their life. As he advances in fencing, Onimaru becomes the same as his enemy. Onimaru hates Yaiba more than anyone and sends several infernal hitmen with the order to kill him.

