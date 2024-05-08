The Dragon Prince Season 6 Poster Released

The Dragon Prince is aiming to return this year and has a new look at what is to come for the fan-favorite series.

Netflix has had its fair share of animated projects released in the streaming service's history, but rarely do many series receive six seasons. It goes to show how popular The Dragon Prince has become that it is set to bring back its characters for a sixth time this year. While the animated show has yet to reveal when fans can expect the return, a new poster has been revealed for the series' big comeback.

Last year, we here at ComicBook had the opportunity to chat with the creators of the series, Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, with Aaron diving into detail regarding the themes they were looking to explore with its past season, "Thematically, I think we were in a couple of different places. It just depended on the character. We wanted to see Ezran growing into a role of trying to assemble forces to face the challenge of being a king, but also as a global king who's going out into Xadia and leveraging his relationships with Zim and Zubeia to get things done. We also wanted him to enjoy and have some fun with the fact that, and see that, he's being asked to act like a grownup all the time and forgetting -- in the scene where he and Soren chat about basically him not even being able to giggle at saying "duty" or whatever. That's part of what this kid is facing. He's not being allowed to be a child. He's having to overthink everything."

The Dragon Prince Returns

In hyping up the next season of the animated series, Netflix shared a hint as to what is to come, "The moon shimmers as the stars align. Prepare to embark on a celestial journey like no other with The Dragon Prince, Mystery of Aaravos Season 6 on Netflix."

While Netflix has yet to reveal when animation fans can expect the arrival of The Dragon Prince's sixth season, the streaming service is planning to bring the upcoming installments to its platform this year. If you have yet to watch the animated fan-favorite, here's how Netflix describes the series, "An extraordinary discovery inspires two human princes and an elven assassin to team up on an epic quest to bring peace to their warring lands."

