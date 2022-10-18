Attack on Titan Makeover Asks How Berserk's Creator Would Have Drawn the Series

In a war for which anime franchise is more bleak, it would be a tough decision between Attack on Titan and Berserk, with both the Scout Regiment and the Band of the Hawk dealing with their own nihilistic problems that are facing each. While the Black Swordsman Guts struggles to find a new life in a universe populated with terrifying apostles, creator Kentaro Miura used his dark art style to bring this dark franchise to life, with one fan artist imagining what Attack on Titan might have looked like with a similar style.

This fall anime season, Berserk made a big return thanks to the latest anime series, Berserk: Memorial Edition, which takes footage from the original film trilogy and cuts them down into episodes, along with new footage from the movies that were originally left on the cutting room floor. In 2023, Attack on Titan will also return to the small screen to release its final episodes, with the Scout Regiment bringing the war directly to Eren Jaeger following the former hero's acquisition of the Founding Titan's power. With MAPPA returning to animate the last episodes, Attack on Titan is getting ready to end with a bang.

Reddit Artist NesRamPor shared major scenes from Attack on Titan's final season, re-imagined using an art style that is strikingly similar to that of Kentaro Miura, making Eren Jaeger look that much more terrifying both before and after he found himself taking on the role of the Founding Titan:

While Attack on Titan's manga came to an end a few years ago, Berserk is continuing to release new chapters following the death of creator Kentaro Miura. With Miura's friends, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, taking over where their Kentaro left off, they have been using conversations and notes left by the mangaka to help bring Guts' story to a close.

Currently, there hasn't been news that Kentaro Miura's dark franchise will receive another anime adaptation following the Memorial Edition, though a mysterious countdown appeared on the official Berserk website that might hint that something is in the works.

