Attack on Titan Graphic Shows How Big Eren's Final Form Really Is

Attack on Titan's final season will arrive next year and things have greatly changed from the earliest Scout Regiment days, with Eren Jaeger now the villain threatening the world's safety. Eren couldn't accomplish his genocidal task however without the Founding Titan's power at his disposal, which he was able to acquire by striking a bargain with Ymir, the original Titan that had quite the tragic tale. Now, a new graphic from Studio MAPPA shows just how large Eren's final form is in relation to the cities within the walls.

Eren's new transformation doesn't just make him the largest Titan that we've seen to date, it also allows him to control the Eldian people in whichever way he chooses. This of course is a terrible situation for the Survey Corps, as Armin, Jean, Annie, Reiner, and many others can now be puppeted by Jaeger if he so desires. With the season finale previously seeing the Scout Regiment managing to get their hands on an airship, that involved killing a number of their former friends to do so, the final battle has yet to begin and despite this victory, the heroes of Paradis still have no idea how to handle Eren in his new form.

A new CG Model from Studio MAPPA shows how Eren's Founding Titan looms large of Shiganshina district, also showing how horrifying the form is as Eren's head and legs are far smaller than his rib cage, which looms overhead and dwarfs the other behemoths that we've seen throughout the series:

Eren's Founding Titan CG Model compared to the Shiganshina district pic.twitter.com/0oFk5Ol9Pf — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) September 13, 2022

The final season will be split up into three distinct parts when all is said and done, with MAPPA taking the reins from Wit Studio as the journey of the Scout Regiment will explore some terrifying, unexplored territory. Hajime Isayama, the creator of the popular anime franchise, hasn't revealed any hints when it came to the potential of Attack on Titan receiving a sequel in the future, and while the ending is quite definitive for Eren and company, there might be some wriggle room for the universe to continue in some form.

What do you think of Eren's final form in all its terrifying glory? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.