New Attack on Titan Chapter Ends with Cataclysmic Cliffhanger

Attack on Titan’s manga is quickly building up toward the series finale, and each new chapter of the series has been more intense than the last as the final few revelations have been shocking to say the least. As Eren and Zeke meet each other within the power of the Founding Titan, it’s quickly becoming clear just how integral to the series’ plot Eren has been over the course of the series. After it was revealed that the secret power of the Attack Titan allowed him to see into the past and the future, Eren is gearing up for one final move.

But Chapter 121 of the series ends one a huge cliffhanger as both Eren and Zeke are fighting to see their views of the future come to pass. But before Eren can make his final move and fulfill the future that he foresaw four years ago, Zeke commands the Founding Titan to steal the ability of Ymir’s subjects to reproduce.

In a previous chapter it was revealed that Eren would not be able to use the power of the Founding Titan despite waking up in the same space as the Coordinate, but he’s actually been manipulating Zeke from the shadows. It’s revealed that when Eren saw the future, he used his Attack Titan powers to set the entire series in motion and force Grisha Yeager to steal the power and then transfer those powers to him.

This power to transcend time begins to make sense when considering other teases in the series’ past as Grisha not only identified Mikasa and Armin without ever meeting them, but also clears up why Eren began to see flashbacks of his father and the power of the Attack Titan. When he made contact with Historia before the time skip, he looked into the future and new what was going to come.

Eren still has yet to say what his vision of the future is, and why he’s manipulated everything to this point, but Zeke still has the upper hand as his royal blood allows him to command the Founding Titan power. So fans are left with a major cliffhanger than can shift the series in two major ways. If Zeke gets his way, no character will be able to reproduce — and thus fulfills his grand euthanasia plan — but if Eren can somehow stop this from happening the series will feature the end he wants. So now all fans can do is wait and see how the next chapter unfolds.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.