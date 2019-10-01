Attack on Titan Editor Confirms Chapter 122 Status, Release Date

Attack on Titan‘s final arc has been one of the most intriguing in the series to date as each new chapter continues to reveal new elements of the world, putting the entire past of the series in a new perspective. It’s shaking the entire framework of the series as the last chapter of the series put every one of Eren’s actions in the series in a disturbing new light. Ever since the massive cliffhanger left at the end of Chapter 121 of the series, fans have been very anxious to read what comes next. Thankfully it won’t be too much longer.

The editor for the series, Shintaro Kawakubo, took to Twitter to announced that work on Chapter 122 was done and it’s now ready to publish! But when will fans be seeing this new chapter? A new listing on the series’ website (spotted by @AoTWiki on Twitter) confirmed that Chapter 122 will release on October 9th in Japan.

Chapter 121 ends at a terrifying cliffhanger as not only did Eren reveal that the Attack Titan gave him the ability to see forward in time, but he’s been able to use that power to influence events of the past. As it turns out, the series’ main plot was set in motion by Eren himself as he forced Grisha to use his power to kill Frieda Reiss and steal her Founding Titan power. It was all to set his vision of the future in motion.

Because of Eren, Grisha takes the power and eventually passes it onto him. It’s also why the Titans eventually break through to Wall Maria and set him, Mikasa, and Armin on their terrible paths. This is all for some goal that Eren has yet to fully reveal, and the end of the Chapter 121 saw him trying to stop the the power of the Founder from enacting Zeke’s sterilization plan and set his own vision of the future in motion.

Chapter 122 will bring us one step closer to the Attack on Titan‘s endgame, so it’s no mystery as to why fans are so invested right now. We’ll see just far Eren can go on October 9th!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.