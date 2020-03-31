Attack on Titan Editor Gives Fans Update on Chapter 128

While we continue to wait for news of Attack on Titan‘s fourth and final season, the manga has been making steady progress through its final climax. The war between Eldia and Marley had taken a huge turn when Eren took the power of the Founding Titan for himself and now aims to destroy the entire world. This has led to a strange group of completely surprising allies taking a stand to save the world, and thus each new chapter of the series is more anticipated than the last. Thankfully, the next chapter of the series sounds like it is moving along right on schedule!

Kawakubo Shintaro, editor on Attack on Titan’s manga, recently took to Twitter to give fans an update on Chapter 128 of the series and confirmed that the manuscript is done and has been turned in! Which means that the release for the next chapter of the series is right on schedule for its drop on April 9th.

As Attack on Titan‘s final arc continues, the final battle of the series has taken a surprising turn. No longer is the villain one of the human sides, but instead turned out to be the main character who has had enough with the constant war in this world. With the plan to outright eliminate everything in order to put a stop to the suffering, there are few ways this series could really end.

With a brutal ending for the series likely on the way, the wait for each new release is only going to get tougher from here. Are you excited to read Attack on Titan’s next chapter when it finally drops? Where do you think the war against Eren will go from here? How do you think this will all come to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!